VX-30 and VX-31 Aircraft Fly Over Point Mugu Sea Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A VX-31 ‘Dust Devils’ F/A-18E Super Hornet flies over Point Mugu's Sea Range during a photo exercise. The Super Hornet is a multi-role fighter, playing a crucial role in advancing fleet readiness and operational capabilities under the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division. (U.S. Navy photo by Katie Archibald)