VX-30 and VX-31 Aircraft Fly Over Point Mugu Sea Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two VX-31 ‘Dust Devils’ F/A-18E Super Hornets fly in formation over Point Mugu's Sea Range during a photo exercise. These multi-role fighters are integral to the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division's mission of enhancing fleet readiness and operational capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Katie Archibald)