VX-30 and VX-31 Aircraft Fly Over Point Mugu Sea Range

A VX-31 ‘Dust Devils’ EA-18G Growler flies over Point Mugu's Sea Range during a photo exercise. The Growler, equipped for electronic warfare, plays a pivotal role in the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division's mission to enhance fleet capabilities and operational readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Katie Archibald)