VX-30 and VX-31 Aircraft Fly Over Point Mugu Sea Range

A formation of VX-30 ‘Bloodhounds’ aircraft, including the Gulfstream NC-37B, P-3C Orion, and KC-130T Hercules, flies over Point Mugu's Sea Range with San Nicolas Island visible in the background during a photo exercise. These aircraft are integral to the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division's mission, supporting fleet readiness through advanced testing and evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Katie Archibald)