VX-30 and VX-31 Aircraft Fly Over Point Mugu Sea Range

A VX-30 ‘Bloodhounds’ KC-130T Hercules flies over Point Mugu's Sea Range during a photo exercise. The Hercules plays a vital role in tactical air refueling and transport operations, supporting the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division's mission to deliver cutting-edge capabilities to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Katie Archibald)