VX-30 and VX-31 Aircraft Fly Over Point Mugu Sea Range

A VX-30 ‘Bloodhounds’ KC-130T Hercules flies over Point Mugu's Sea Range during a photo exercise. The Hercules plays a vital role in tactical air refueling and transport operations, supporting the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division's mission to deliver cutting-edge capabilities to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Katie Archibald)
|01.05.2025
|01.24.2025 15:40
|8841682
|250106-N-KA776-1773
|5568x3712
|13.97 MB
|POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|3
|0
