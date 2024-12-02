379th ECES continues installation improvement with an enduring mindset

U.S. Air Force pavements and construction equipment specialists assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron spread concrete to construct a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training pad within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 30, 2024. RADR focuses on initial damage assessment, the use of specialized equipment for repairs, clearing debris and the reconstruction process. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 08:24
|Photo ID:
|8798528
|VIRIN:
|241130-F-LY429-1154
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.98 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
