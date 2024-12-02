379th ECES continues installation improvement with an enduring mindset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pavements and construction equipment specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron steadies a concrete pump during the construction of a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training pad within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 30, 2024. Pavements and construction equipment specialists ensure proper consistency between batches of concrete to ensure a secure spread. (U.S. Air Force photo)