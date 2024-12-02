Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th ECES continues installation improvement with an enduring mindset

    379th ECES continues installation improvement with an enduring mindset

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force pavements and construction equipment specialists assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron spread concrete for a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training pad within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 30, 2024. RADR focuses on initial damage assessment, the use of specialized equipment for repairs, clearing debris and the reconstruction process. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024
    Photo ID: 8798508
    VIRIN: 241130-F-LY429-1119
    Resolution: 3961x2228
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    USCENTCOM
    Dirt Boyz
    AFCENT
    CE
    379th ECES
    RADR

