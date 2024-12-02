379th ECES continues installation improvement with an enduring mindset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pavements and construction equipment specialists assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron spread concrete for a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training pad within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 30, 2024. RADR focuses on initial damage assessment, the use of specialized equipment for repairs, clearing debris and the reconstruction process. (U.S. Air Force photo)