A U.S. Air Force pavements and construction equipment specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron walks atop a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training pad within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 30, 2024. The primary goal of RADR is to ensure airfields can return to full functionality as efficiently as possible to maintain flight operations following an attack or incident. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 08:24
|Photo ID:
|8798516
|VIRIN:
|241130-F-LY429-1049
|Resolution:
|4456x2506
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ECES continues installation improvement with an enduring mindset [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.