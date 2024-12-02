379th ECES continues installation improvement with an enduring mindset

U.S. Air Force pavements and construction equipment specialists assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron pour and spread concrete to construct a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training pad within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 30, 2024. RADR equips Airmen with the tools and knowledge to respond effectively with fully functional airfield restoration in the event of an attack. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|11.30.2024
Date Posted: 12.13.2024
|8798514
|241130-F-LY429-1112
|5884x3915
|11.96 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|3
|0
