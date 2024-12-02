379th ECES continues installation improvement with an enduring mindset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pavements and construction equipment specialists assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron discuss results of a concrete slump test within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 30, 2024. Pavements and construction equipment specialists conduct concrete slump tests to check how well the concrete holds, ensuring each batch is consistent. (U.S. Air Force photo)