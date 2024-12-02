Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th ECES continues installation improvement with an enduring mindset [Image 6 of 17]

    379th ECES continues installation improvement with an enduring mindset

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force pavements and construction equipment specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron observes concrete being spread for a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training pad within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 30, 2024. Pavement and construction equipment specialists are tackling various CE projects across the installation with the goal of revitalizing the wing for future rotations. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 08:24
    Photo ID: 8798517
    VIRIN: 241130-F-LY429-1259
    Resolution: 3580x2319
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th ECES continues installation improvement with an enduring mindset [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    Dirt Boyz
    AFCENT
    CE
    379th ECES
    RADR

