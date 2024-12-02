379th ECES continues installation improvement with an enduring mindset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pavements and construction equipment specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron observes concrete being spread for a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training pad within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 30, 2024. Pavement and construction equipment specialists are tackling various CE projects across the installation with the goal of revitalizing the wing for future rotations. (U.S. Air Force photo)