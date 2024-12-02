379th ECES continues installation improvement with an enduring mindset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pavements and construction equipment specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron rests during a concrete pour for a recreational field within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 27, 2024. The 379th ECES is revitalizing a recreational field with an enduring mindset, transforming a 4-acre area into a turf softball field. (U.S. Air Force photo)