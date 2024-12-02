379th ECES continues installation improvement with an enduring mindset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pavements and construction equipment specialists assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron spread concrete for a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training pad within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 30, 2024. The primary goal of RADR is to ensure airfields can return to full functionality as efficiently as possible to maintain flight operations following an attack or incident. (U.S. Air Force photo)