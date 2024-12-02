U.S. Air Force pavements and construction equipment specialists assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron laugh within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 27, 2024. The 379th ECES is transforming the installation from an expeditionary to an enduring mindset, aligning with the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commanders’ vision for future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 08:24
|Photo ID:
|8798526
|VIRIN:
|241127-F-LY429-1020
|Resolution:
|3939x2216
|Size:
|8.12 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ECES continues installation improvement with an enduring mindset [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.