379th ECES continues installation improvement with an enduring mindset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pavements and construction equipment specialists assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron laugh within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 27, 2024. The 379th ECES is transforming the installation from an expeditionary to an enduring mindset, aligning with the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commanders’ vision for future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)