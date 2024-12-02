379th ECES continues installation improvement with an enduring mindset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pavements and construction equipment specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron prepares equipment within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 30, 2024. Pavements and construction equipment specialists are responsible for the execution of CE projects, encompassing the construction and maintenance of runways, roads and various other infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo)