379th ECES continues installation improvement with an enduring mindset

U.S. Air Force pavements and construction equipment specialists assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron pour and spread concrete for a recreational field within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 27, 2024. The 379th ECES is revitalizing a recreational field with an enduring mindset, transforming a 4-acre area into a turf softball field. (U.S. Air Force photo)
