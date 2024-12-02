Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy Sailor performs the military song ‘Taps’, Dec. 7, 2024 at the Pearl Harbor Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The tradition of Taps became mandatory at military funeral ceremonies in 1891 and was recognized as the ‘National Song of Remembrance’ in 2012. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)