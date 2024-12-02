Nikki Stratton, keynote speaker, delivers a speech during the 83rd Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day cermony at the Pearl Habror Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. The theme of this year’s ceremony, “Forging Ahead”, emphasizes not only the historical significance but the vital role the younger generation has in persevering and honoring the legacy of the Greatest Generation. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 02:54
|Photo ID:
|8788853
|VIRIN:
|241207-N-KH177-1016
|Resolution:
|3552x2363
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.