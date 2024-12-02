Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ken Stevens, left, and Ira “Ike” Schab Jr., right, Pearl Harbor survivors, return to Hawaii for the 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. Stevens served on the USS Whitney (AD-4) while Schab served on the USS Dobbin (AD-3) during the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor and were among those honored during the remembrance ceremony hosted by the U.S. Navy and National Park Service (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)