Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony

U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptors assigned to the 199th and 19th Fighter Squadrons fly over the USS Arizona Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. Each year, thousands gather on the shores of Pearl Harbor to remember the events of the attack, and honor the members of the Greatest Generation for their sacrifice, courage and perseverance. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)