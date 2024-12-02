Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Service members present wreaths and render a salute during the 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony, Dec. 7, 2024 at the Pearl Harbor Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The theme of this year’s ceremony, “Forging Ahead”, emphasizes not only the historical significance but the vital role the younger generation has in persevering and honoring the legacy of the Greatest Generation. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)