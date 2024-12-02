Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A joint service color guard prepares to parade the colors during the 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. Each year, thousands gather on the shores of Pearl Harbor to remember the events of the attack, and honor the members of the Greatest Generation for their sacrifice, courage and perseverance. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)