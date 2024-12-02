Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony

U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptors assigned to the 199th and 19th Fighter Squadrons fly over the USS Arizona Memorial in the “missing man” formation on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. A "missing man formation" is a military aerial salute performed by aircraft during a funeral or memorial service, where one plane breaks away from the formation mid-flight, symbolizing the absence of a fallen service member, leaving a gap in the formation as a mark of respect and remembrance. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 02:54
|Photo ID:
|8788844
|VIRIN:
|241207-N-KH177-1009
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
