Fumio Shishino, right, Japan Religious Federation chairman, delivers a prayer for peace during the 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. For over 40 years, the Japan Religious Committee for World Federation has offered a prayer for peace. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 02:54
|Photo ID:
|8788848
|VIRIN:
|241207-N-KH177-1012
|Resolution:
|4892x3255
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.