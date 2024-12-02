Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fumio Shishino, right, Japan Religious Federation chairman, delivers a prayer for peace during the 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. For over 40 years, the Japan Religious Committee for World Federation has offered a prayer for peace. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)