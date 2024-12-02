Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony [Image 10 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Fumio Shishino, right, Japan Religious Federation chairman, delivers a prayer for peace during the 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. For over 40 years, the Japan Religious Committee for World Federation has offered a prayer for peace. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 02:54
    Photo ID: 8788848
    VIRIN: 241207-N-KH177-1012
    Resolution: 4892x3255
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony
    Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony
    Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony
    Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony
    Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony
    Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony
    Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony
    Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony
    Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony
    Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony
    Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony
    Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony
    Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony
    Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony
    Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony
    Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Arizona Memorial
    National Park Service
    JBPHH
    History
    WWII
    Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download