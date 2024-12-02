Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony [Image 7 of 16]

    Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Hawaii State Governor, Josh Green, M.D., thanks World War II era veterans at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. Each year, thousands gather on the shores of Pearl Harbor to remember the events of the attack, and honor the members of the Greatest Generation for their sacrifice, courage and perseverance. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    National Park Service
    JBPHH
    History
    WWII
    Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

