Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the USS Carl M. Levin (DDG-120), deliver a salute during the 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. Each year, thousands gather on the shores of Pearl Harbor to remember the events of the attack, and honor the members of the Greatest Generation for their sacrifice, courage and perseverance. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)