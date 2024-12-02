Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony [Image 12 of 16]

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, addresses guests in attendance of the 83rd Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day cermony at the Pearl Habror Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. The theme of this year’s ceremony, “Forging Ahead”, emphasizes not only the historical significance, but the vital role the younger generation has in persevering and honoring the legacy of the Greatest Generation. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 02:54
    Photo ID: 8788850
    VIRIN: 241207-N-KH177-1014
    Resolution: 4339x2887
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    This work, Forging Ahead: 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Arizona Memorial
    National Park Service
    JBPHH
    History
    WWII
    Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

