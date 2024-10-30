Connecticut National Guard soldiers take to the skies to battle Hawthorne fire in Berlin

Connecticut Army National Guard Sgt. Adam Osip, a CH-47 helicopter repairer assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 104th Aviation Regiment, looks out the window of a CH-47F Chinook transport helicopter, Berlin, Connecticut, Oct. 24, 2024. Osip scans the horizon for other aircraft battling the Hawthorne brush fire, as well as any other potential hazards to his aircraft and fellow crewmates. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)
