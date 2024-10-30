Connecticut National Guard soldiers take to the skies to battle Hawthorne fire in Berlin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Connecticut Army National Guard Sgt. Adam Osip, a CH-47 helicopter repairer assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 104th Aviation Regiment, performs preflight inspections prior to takeoff simultaneously as a Connecticut Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk transport helicopter from the 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment, prepares to land at a makeshift helicopter landing zone, Berlin, Connecticut, Oct. 24, 2024. Since October 23rd, elements of the 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment, Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 104th Aviation Regiment, and Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, Connecticut Army National Guard have been assisting local and state firefighting agencies in containing the brush fire that has swept across Lamentation Mountain. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)