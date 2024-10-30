Connecticut National Guard soldiers take to the skies to battle Hawthorne fire in Berlin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A helicopter bucket sling loaded by a Connecticut Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook transport helicopter travels above the trees and past a local residence, Berlin, Connecticut, Oct. 24, 2024. This helicopter bucket, also known as a helibucket, is capable of holding 2,000 gallons of water and is utilized by aircrews to perform aerial firefighting operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)