Connecticut National Guard soldiers take to the skies to battle Hawthorne fire in Berlin

Connecticut Army National Guard Sgt. Adam Osip, a CH-47 helicopter repairer assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 104th Aviation Regiment, looks through the center cargo hook hatch of a CH-47F Chinook transport helicopter as it prepares to land at a makeshift helicopter landing zone in Berlin, Connecticut, Oct. 24, 2024. As a crew chief, Osip is responsible for maintenance and safe flight of the aircraft. With the help of the other crew chiefs and copilot, he aids the pilot in command as they takeoff and land. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)