    Connecticut National Guard soldiers take to the skies to battle Hawthorne fire in Berlin [Image 10 of 18]

    Connecticut National Guard soldiers take to the skies to battle Hawthorne fire in Berlin

    BERLIN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    Connecticut Army National Guard Sgt. Adam Osip, a CH-47 helicopter repairer assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 104th Aviation Regiment, looks through the center cargo hook hatch of a CH-47F Chinook transport helicopter as it prepares to land at a makeshift helicopter landing zone in Berlin, Connecticut, Oct. 24, 2024. As a crew chief, Osip is responsible for maintenance and safe flight of the aircraft. With the help of the other crew chiefs and copilot, he aids the pilot in command as they takeoff and land. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 16:36
    Photo ID: 8731517
    VIRIN: 241024-Z-QC464-1139
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 23.2 MB
    Location: BERLIN, CONNECTICUT, US
    This work, Connecticut National Guard soldiers take to the skies to battle Hawthorne fire in Berlin [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Connecticut National Guard
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    1-169th Aviation Regiment
    Hawthorne Fire in Berlin
    Hawthorne Fire
    2-104th Aviation Regiment

