Connecticut National Guard soldiers take to the skies to battle Hawthorne fire in Berlin

A helicopter bucket, sling loaded by a Connecticut Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook transport helicopter, is lowered into Silver Lake, Berlin, Connecticut, Oct. 24, 2024. Due to its proximity to Lamentation Mountain, Silver Lake was the primary location for retrieving water for use in aerial firefighting operations against the Hawthorne Fire. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)