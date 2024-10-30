Connecticut National Guard soldiers take to the skies to battle Hawthorne fire in Berlin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Connecticut Army National Guard Sgt. Adam Osip, a CH-47 helicopter repairer assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 104th Aviation Regiment, looks out the window of a CH-47F Chinook transport helicopter as it flies over Berlin, Connecticut, Oct. 24, 2024. Osip is one of forty aviators, firefighters and support personnel from the Connecticut National Guard mobilized to help battle the brush fire which swept across Lamentation Mountain. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)