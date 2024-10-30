Connecticut National Guard soldiers take to the skies to battle Hawthorne fire in Berlin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A helicopter bucket full of water, sling loaded by a Connecticut Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook transport helicopter, is emptied over the Hawthorne brush fire, Berlin, Connecticut, Oct. 24, 2024. Each helicopter bucket carried by a CH-47 Chinook is capable of carrying 2,000 gallons of water. As of November 1st, 2024, approximately 255,320 gallons of water have been dropped by Connecticut Army National Guard aircrews to help contain the fire. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)