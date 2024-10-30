Connecticut National Guard soldiers take to the skies to battle Hawthorne fire in Berlin

Connecticut Army National Guard Sgt. Adam Osip, a CH-47 helicopter repairer assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 104th Aviation Regiment, looks through the center cargo hook hatch of a CH-47F Chinook transport helicopter as it sling loads a helicopter bucket over the Westview Highlands, Berlin, Connecticut, Oct. 24, 2024. As of November 1st, Connecticut Army National Guard aircrews have conducted 223 helicopter bucket drops to help contain the fire, utilizing approximately 255,320 gallons of water. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)
