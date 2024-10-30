Connecticut National Guard soldiers take to the skies to battle Hawthorne fire in Berlin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Connecticut Army National Guard CH-47 helicopter repairers Staff Sgt. Frank Perrotti, left, assigned to the 1109th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group, and Sgt. Adam Osip, right, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 104th Aviation Regiment, look through the center cargo hook hatch of a CH-47F Chinook transport helicopter and observe the helicopter bucket sling loaded below, Berlin, Connecticut, Oct. 24, 2024. Both crew chiefs alternated between operating the bucket and acting as lookouts, keeping a vigilant eye for potential hazards to the aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)