Connecticut National Guard soldiers take to the skies to battle Hawthorne fire in Berlin

Connecticut Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Frank Perrotti, a CH-47 helicopter repairer assigned to the 1109th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group, configures a CH-47F Chinook transport helicopter to utilize an aerial fire fighting bucket, Berlin, Connecticut, Oct. 24, 2024. Perrottii is setting up a relay box, which transfers power from the aircraft to the bucket system. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)