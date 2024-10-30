Connecticut Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Frank Perrotti, a CH-47 helicopter repairer assigned to the 1109th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group, configures a CH-47F Chinook transport helicopter to utilize an aerial fire fighting bucket, Berlin, Connecticut, Oct. 24, 2024. Perrottii is setting up a relay box, which transfers power from the aircraft to the bucket system. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 16:36
|Photo ID:
|8731510
|VIRIN:
|241024-Z-QC464-1098
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|28.22 MB
|Location:
|BERLIN, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut National Guard soldiers take to the skies to battle Hawthorne fire in Berlin [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.