Connecticut National Guard soldiers take to the skies to battle Hawthorne fire in Berlin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Connecticut Army National Guard Sgt. Adam Osip, a CH-47 helicopter repairer assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 104th Aviation Regiment, looks through the center cargo hook hatch of a CH-47F Chinook transport helicopter as it sling loads a helicopter bucket, Berlin, Connecticut, Oct. 24, 2024. Connecticut Army aviators dropped approximately 53,752 gallons, or 451,520 pounds, of water on fires that swept across Lamentation Mountain on October 24th. As of November 1st, 2024, approximately 255,320 gallons of water have been dropped to contain the fire. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)