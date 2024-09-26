Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Ella Furlong, left, 418th Test and Evaluation Squadron flight test analyst, and Tech. Sgt. Austin Temple, 418th TES loadmaster, watch a Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft be refueled by an Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft add in unit for aircraft during Gray Flag 24, off the coast of California, Sept. 25, 2024. The Growler is a two-seat aircraft capable of advanced electronic jamming which allows it to locate, record, play back and digitally jam enemy communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)