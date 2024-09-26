A U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Call flies during Gray Flag 24, off the coast of California, Sept. 25, 2024. The Compass Call is being phased out for the more advanced EA-37B Compass Call aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
