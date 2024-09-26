Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Ella Furlong, left, 418th Test and Evaluation Squadron flight test analyst, and Tech. Sgt. Austin Temple, 418th TES loadmaster, watches a Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft fly behind an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during Gray Flag 24, off the coast of California, Sept. 25, 2024. The 418th TES conducts tests and participates in exercises to verify the capabilities of a variety of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)