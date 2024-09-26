Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Ella Furlong, left, 418th Test and Evaluation Squadron flight test analyst, and Tech. Sgt. Austin Temple, 418th TES loadmaster, watches a Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft fly behind an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during Gray Flag 24, off the coast of California, Sept. 25, 2024. The top speed of the Growler is 1,181 mph compared to the Combat King’s 380 mph. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)