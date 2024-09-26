A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft flies during Gray Flag 24, off the coast of California, Sept. 25, 2024. The Growler is the most advanced airborne electronic attack platform and is the only one still in production. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 13:57
|Photo ID:
|8669414
|VIRIN:
|240925-F-AL288-2057
|Resolution:
|5777x3250
|Size:
|961.99 KB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
