A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft is refueled by an Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft, assigned to the 418th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, during Gray Flag 24, off the coast of California, Sept. 25, 2024. The Combat King is a part of the 418th TES at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)