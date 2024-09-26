Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft prepares to refuel during Gray Flag 24, off the coast of California, Sept. 25, 2024. An Air Force HC-130J Combat King II, assigned to the 418th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, provided aerial refueling to ## Growlers throughout Gray Flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)