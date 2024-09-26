Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft fly in formation with an Air Force EC-130H Compass Call II aircraft, assigned to the 418th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, during Gray Flag 24, off the coast of California, Sept. 25, 2024. This was the first time the Compass Call and Growlers executed coordinated electronic attack test objectives together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)