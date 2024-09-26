Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft is refueled by an Air Force HC-130J Combat King II during Gray Flag 24, off the coast of California, Sept, 25. 2024. The Growler can internally carry 13,940 pounds of fuel and an additional 9,744 pounds with attached fuel pods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)