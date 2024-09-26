Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gassed up [Image 4 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Gassed up

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft is refueled by an Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft, assigned to the 418th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, during Gray Flag 24, off the coast of California, Sept. 25, 2024. The top speed of the Growler is 1,181 mph compared to the Combat King’s 380 mph. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 13:57
    Photo ID: 8669415
    VIRIN: 240925-F-AL288-2025
    Resolution: 5012x3580
    Size: 736.24 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gassed up [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gassed up
    Gassed up
    Gassed up
    Gassed up
    Gassed up
    Gassed up
    Gassed up
    Gassed up
    Gassed up
    Gassed up
    Gassed up
    Gassed up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    refueling
    Joint forces
    u.s. Navy
    C-130
    Gray Flag

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download