Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft is refueled by an Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft, assigned to the 418th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, during Gray Flag 24, off the coast of California, Sept. 25, 2024. The top speed of the Growler is 1,181 mph compared to the Combat King’s 380 mph. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)