Two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft fly during Gray Flag 24, off the coast of California, Sept. 25, 2024. Gray Flag was a large-scale joint forces test event focusing on electronic warfare specific aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
